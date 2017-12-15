MattGush Getty Images/iStockphoto
Two toddlers killed, mother burned in Butts County house fire

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 15, 2017 06:18 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 09:16 AM

Two young children died and their mother was badly burned in an accidental electrical fire that started from an outlet in the hallway of their Butts County home, Georgia Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence told The Telegraph.

"Reports are that the mother woke up surrounded by flames," Florence said of the fatal fire called in about 2:30 p.m. Friday. "There was no sign of a working smoke alarm."

The children, ages 2 and 3, were pronounced dead. Their mother was taken to the Grady Burn Center in Atlanta for treatment.

The brick house in the 100 block of Valley Road is just north of Jackson, a few miles west of Ga. 36.

The children's deaths, plus that of a 91-year-old woman killed in a Newnan house fire earlier Friday, makes 100 residential fire fatalities in Georgia so far this year, said Glenn Allen, spokesman for the officer of the Georgia Insurance Commissioner.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

