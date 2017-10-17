Getty Images/iStockphoto
Trick-or-treaters can eat free at this Middle Georgia restaurant on Halloween

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

October 17, 2017 10:43 AM

Looking for a place to take your little ones for dinner on Halloween? Applebee’s may be the place.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Applebee’s is offering a “kids eat free” special at participating locations for families “with little trick-or-treaters,” according to a press release.

Families that dine in at Applebee’s on Halloween will receive up to two free kids’ meals for children 12 years and under with the purchase of each adult entree.

In Georgia, participating restaurants are located in Augusta, Dublin, Evans, Flemington, Grovetown, Macon, Milledgeville, Perry, Pooler, Savannah and Warner Robins.

For a complete list of Middle Georgia locations, visit applebees.com.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

