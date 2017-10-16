Hit a deer while driving? Your insurance may cover more than you think

With migrating and mating season occurring between October and December, your chances of a single-vehicle accident involving a deer or other large animals just went up. Are you covered?
The Better Business Bureau recommends that drivers read their auto insurance policy closely or they could miss out on reimbursements or other benefits they are entitled to receive. You might be surprised to see what is included, and what’s not.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, on average a deer-vehicle collision costs $3,995 per insurance claim; this jumps to more than $10,000 if there is injury to the driver or a passenger.
Only comprehensive coverage reimburses drivers for loss due to contact with animals. This fact often causes confusion among drivers who are not aware that collision coverage will not cover a collision with an animal. In addition, most auto insurance policies do not automatically cover the cost of a replacement rental car after an accident.
Although many drivers have coverage for a replacement rental car, they may not realize it because this optional coverage was added at such a minimal expense, usually just a couple of dollars a month. This coverage provides immediate access to a replacement rental car until repairs are made to a damaged car or you are authorized by your insurance company to purchase a new car.
You also should know if you have gap coverage. If you do and your car is totaled, you won’t have to continue making payments on the balance owed on the car. Gap coverage pays the difference between the amount the insurer pays for the totaled car and the amount the insured owes on his or her lease or loan. Without this coverage, drivers are responsible for paying the remainder of their lease or loan even when their car is totaled.
The BBB recommends the following tips to car owners who are looking to understand what their auto insurance covers:
▪ Report the damage as soon as possible. If your car is not drivable, your agent or claims center may be able to save you time and money by having the car towed directly to a repair facility of your choice instead of to a temporary storage facility. In addition, arrangements may be made immediately to provide you with a replacement rental car if your policy includes this coverage. Also, research auto body shops now so you have an idea who you might use should an accident occur. Being rushed to make a snap decision can end up costing you more money, time and frustration.
▪ Know what your deductible is and ask about any additional charges before authorizing work. Expect your insurance adjuster, claims representative or repair facility appraiser to review the damage with you and explain the repair process, including the use of original or generic auto parts. Before authorizing repairs, know what your deductible is, as well as any additional charges you will be expected to pay once repairs are complete.
▪ Ask about warranties on repairs. Ask whether your insurer has a repair facility referral program that offers a written limited or lifetime repair warranty backed both by the repairer and insurer for as long as you own your vehicle.
▪ Do business only with a reputable company. Obtain insurance from companies, independent brokers or direct marketers that have a proven track record of handling auto insurance claims effectively. Get a referral or check out the insurer’s BBB business review at www.bbb.org. Your state department of insurance is also another great resource.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The column is provided by the local BBB and the Council of Better Business Bureaus. The BBB sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a company or charity should be referred to the BBB at 1-800-763-4222, www.bbb.org or by email to info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org
