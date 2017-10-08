Arrest made in Emery Highway robbery

A man has been charged in a snatch robbery at Exxon Food Mart on Emery Highway on Friday.
A man reported that he has just exited the store at 2630 Emery Highway at about 7 p.m. when he was approached by a man asking for a cigarette, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
The suspect snatched the victim’s wallet, money clip and items he had bought in the store, then fled on foot.
A responding deputy recognized the suspect from the store’s surveillance footage, the release stated.
Malik Feagin, 17, of Dorothy Drive in Macon, was arrested and charged with robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
