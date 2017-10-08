Malik Feagin
Malik Feagin
Malik Feagin

Local

Arrest made in Emery Highway robbery

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 08, 2017 4:35 PM

A man has been charged in a snatch robbery at Exxon Food Mart on Emery Highway on Friday.

A man reported that he has just exited the store at 2630 Emery Highway at about 7 p.m. when he was approached by a man asking for a cigarette, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

The suspect snatched the victim’s wallet, money clip and items he had bought in the store, then fled on foot.

A responding deputy recognized the suspect from the store’s surveillance footage, the release stated.

Malik Feagin, 17, of Dorothy Drive in Macon, was arrested and charged with robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 1:04

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer
Komen race participants spread hope and love 0:52

Komen race participants spread hope and love
Chuck Shaheen talks about why he should be elected mayor 1:15

Chuck Shaheen talks about why he should be elected mayor

View More Video