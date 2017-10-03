Guest waiters serve dinner at Cheddar’s, tips benefit Crisis Line & Safe House

Tips garnered by 14 guest waiters at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Tuesday evening will help support the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia.
The 6th annual Appetites for Advocacy event is set for 5-9 p.m., according to its website.
The Crisis Line & Safe House provides services for Middle Georgia residents who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking.
Those who wish to pitch in can request one of the 14 waiters at the restaurant, which is located at 4040 Riverside Drive.
Donations also can be made under a waiter’s name on the event’s website.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In 2016, 121 Georgians lost their lives due to domestic violence. Completed and attempted murder-suicide incidents accounted for 52 of those deaths, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.
In Macon, the Crisis Line & Safe House reportedly answered more than 1,300 calls last year. More than 70 percent of the calls were to report domestic violence and less than 10 percent of calls were to report sexual assaults.
For more information, visit https://appetitesforadvocacy.com.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
