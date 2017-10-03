Local

Guest waiters serve dinner at Cheddar’s, tips benefit Crisis Line & Safe House

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 03, 2017 4:13 PM

Tips garnered by 14 guest waiters at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Tuesday evening will help support the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia.

The 6th annual Appetites for Advocacy event is set for 5-9 p.m., according to its website.

The Crisis Line & Safe House provides services for Middle Georgia residents who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking.

Those who wish to pitch in can request one of the 14 waiters at the restaurant, which is located at 4040 Riverside Drive.

Donations also can be made under a waiter’s name on the event’s website.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In 2016, 121 Georgians lost their lives due to domestic violence. Completed and attempted murder-suicide incidents accounted for 52 of those deaths, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

In Macon, the Crisis Line & Safe House reportedly answered more than 1,300 calls last year. More than 70 percent of the calls were to report domestic violence and less than 10 percent of calls were to report sexual assaults.

For more information, visit https://appetitesforadvocacy.com.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps
Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street 1:09

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street
'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon

View More Video