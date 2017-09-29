The Applebee’s in Perry is one of the locations offering $1 margaritas in October 2017. In this Telegraph file photo, the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting following the100 Valley Drive restaurant's remodeling.
Get margaritas on the rocks — and for $1 at this restaurant chain in October

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 29, 2017 4:41 PM

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar will serve up $1 margaritas during the month of October in certain locations.

For Middle Georgia residents there’s likely an Applebee’s near you offering the “Dollarita” with participating locations in Macon, Perry, Warner Robins, Dublin and Milledgeville.

The restaurant chain is offering the drink special as part of its customer appreciation month, a news release said.

“We are proud to be a part of the local neighborhoods that we serve throughout Georgia and want to show our appreciation to our loyal guests with a big deal they’ll love,” said Jennifer Rouse, regional marketing coordinator, Apple American Group, the local franchisee. “We encourage our hardworking guests to visit their local Applebee’s to relax, unwind and enjoy a delicious Dollarita all month-long.”

To learn more about Applebee’s deals go to applebees.com.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

