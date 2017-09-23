Liz Fabian
Liz Fabian

Local

Woman escaped a burning house, but died after going back in to rescue her elderly mom

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 23, 2017 10:26 AM

A woman who escaped a Lee County house fire Saturday morning died after going back inside to rescue her mother.

Both Sarah Jenkins, 71, and her 91-year-old mother, Louvineia Stewart died in the blaze that started at about 9:30 a.m. in Leesburg, according to a news release issued by the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s office.

A fire investigator determined an electrical malfunction caused the fire that started near a sofa in the family room of the home.

Jenkins’ husband, 73-year-old William Jenkins also escaped the blaze.

