Woman escaped a burning house, but died after going back in to rescue her elderly mom

A woman who escaped a Lee County house fire Saturday morning died after going back inside to rescue her mother.
Both Sarah Jenkins, 71, and her 91-year-old mother, Louvineia Stewart died in the blaze that started at about 9:30 a.m. in Leesburg, according to a news release issued by the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s office.
A fire investigator determined an electrical malfunction caused the fire that started near a sofa in the family room of the home.
Jenkins’ husband, 73-year-old William Jenkins also escaped the blaze.
