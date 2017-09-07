If this comes to Atlanta, it could create ‘50,000 high-paying jobs’

Atlanta is expected to be in the running for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.
Noting that Atlanta is “a Fortune 500 headquarters cluster and rising tech hub on the East Coast,” the Atlanta Business Chronicle posted on Facebook that the city “will certainly be looked at.”
Amazon announced Thursday its plan to build a second quarters equal to its Seattle base of operations, and posted a request for proposal on its website for interested cities.
“We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow our second headquarters location to be a full equal to Amazon’s current campus in Seattle, creating as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs,” according the Amazon website post.
“In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community,” the post said.
Amazon estimated its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy, according the post.
Amazon on an amazing tear: company looking for 2nd HQ city. Atlanta? Chicago? NYC?https://t.co/7RmRQKmZMn— Diane Tuman (@dianetuman) September 7, 2017
Amazon already has corporate offices and fulfillment centers for package delivery in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution noted.
The announcement likely will fuel an incentive bidding war among interested cities.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments