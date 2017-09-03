Words to a girlfriend sparked fatal shooting, chief says

An argument between neighbors led to a fatal shooting in Montezuma on Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting happened at 827 TE Moone Street just before 8 p.m., Police Chief Eric Finch said in an email. Willie Laster, 57, was found lying in his front yard. He was later pronounced dead by the Macon County coroner.
Aaron McDonald was also shot in the arm and was undergoing surgery at a Macon hospital Sunday, Finch said. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
"Our prayers are with the Laster family during this time,” Finch said.
He said the shooting happened because of something Laster said to McDonald’s girlfriend the night before.
“A gun was pulled and they began to struggle over the gun and they both were struck,” Finch said in the email.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting and charges are pending, according to Finch. He also said the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the Oglethorpe Police Department have assisted.
