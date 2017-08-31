Looking for a restaurant offering free kids meals on Labor Day? Might try here

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is celebrating Labor Day with a Kids Eat Free special.
Families who dine-in at participating restaurants on Monday will receive two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entree, according to an Applebee’s news release.
Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrees on the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu from chicken tenders to mini cheeseburgers to fried shrimp. Entrees come with a choice of a side as well as juice, regular or chocolate milk.
The Kids Eat Free special is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Apple American Group in Georgia and Alabama.
In Georgia, participating restaurants are located in Augusta, Columbus, Dublin, Evans, Flemington, Grovetown, Macon, Milledgeville, Perry, Pooler, Savannah and Warner Robins.
In Alabama, participating restaurants are located in Auburn, Oxford and Phenix City.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments