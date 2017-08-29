Fly_dragonfly Getty Images/iStockphoto
Middle Georgia is finally opening its emergency room for pets

By Mariya Lewter

August 29, 2017 10:24 AM

Pet owners in Middle Georgia will now have a place to take their pets for after-hours emergency care.

The Middle Georgia Veterinary Emergency Center, which broke ground in Feb. 2017, is officially set to open Friday, Sept. 8 in Warner Robins.

The new emergency center was formed when 29 veterinarians, in partnership with South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center (SAVES Center) in Fayetteville, came together and combined resources. The veterinarians practice in Bibb, Houston, Peach, Dodge, Toombs, and Pulaski Counties, with Fayetteville veterinarian and SAVES Center CEO, Dr. Mike Younker, leading the project.

The center will serve small animals and be fully staffed with quality emergency-trained veterinarians, veterinary technicians and support staff, said a press release. It will open after normal business hours on weekdays and will be open 24 hours on weekends and holidays.

“The hope is that many other veterinarians will use this clinic as their emergency resource,” the press release said.

The center will be located at 4798 Russell Parkway, according to South-Tree Enterprises.

Mariya Lewter

