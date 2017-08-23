A water main break in Houston County affected service to some neighborhoods Wednesday morning.
Water main break left some folks high and dry overnight

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 23, 2017 8:22 AM

Some Houston County residents woke up with out water early Wednesday.

The Houston County 911 operators reported getting multiple calls in the early morning hours after a water main broke.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Houston County Water Department reported “repairs are made and water is back on.”

Warner Robins Utilities Director Montie Walters said the disruption did not affect city customers.

The outage was reported from Lake Joy Road to Russell Parkway, Lake View Drive to Tharpe Road and the Hatcher Estates neighborhood near Ga. 96.

Cafeteria workers at Lake Joy Elementary School said they had water in the kitchen and were able to prepare meals.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

