He left the hospital to go home, but never arrived

An 85-year-old Macon man told his wife he was headed home after leaving a local hospital, but he never made it.
Clarence Hampton was last seen about noon Friday at Coliseum Northside Hospital, off Forsyth Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Hampton was wearing a black t-shirt and a black hat when he left the hospital driving a 2002 Cadillac Deville, tag no. TMW-119, the news release said.
Hampton is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, and he uses a walker to get around.
Anyone with information about Hampton’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments