Passenger service takes off from Middle Georgia Regional Airport

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run Pause 1:01 What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:25 Mary Persons opens football in Corky Kell Classic 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery 1:19 Marine One pilot describes landing at White House to pick up president 0:32 Inaugural flight from Macon to D.C. takes off 3:20 Patient labeled 'criminal trespasser' is being wrongfully evicted, lawyer argues 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Macon-Bibb County officials toured the Baltimore-Washington D.C., airport Thursday after taking part in the first flight for a new Middle Georgia airline service. Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Macon-Bibb County officials toured the Baltimore-Washington D.C., airport Thursday after taking part in the first flight for a new Middle Georgia airline service. Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph