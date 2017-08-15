Macon-Bibb officials kick annual garbage bills to the curb — at least temporarily

Macon-Bibb County residents could continue paying garbage bills on a quarterly basis, although one last showdown between officials may be looming.
The County Commission voted 5-4 Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that prevents the switch to annual billing before it even started. But Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said prior to the meeting that he would strongly think about vetoing the ordinance if it passed.
If so, commissioners will have a chance to uphold or override the veto at a future meeting.
The billing ordinance was added to the agenda during Tuesday’s pre-commission meeting. Commissioners Gary Bechtel, Larry Schlesinger, Al Tillman and Scotty Shepherd voted against the ordinance.
Never miss a local story.
The ordinance’s sponsor, Commissioner Mallory Jones, said he changed his mind about annual billing after hearing from property owners.
“We are discouraging people and businesses from remaining in Macon-Bibb County,” he said during Tuesday’s pre-commission meeting. “It’s punitive in nature. The end does not justify the means. This, in conjunction with the 3-mill tax increase, is going to be devastating.”
Exemptions have already been made to let the disabled and low-income residents apply for a waiver from garbage fees. And an “uninhabitable” definition was also added to make it easier for people to able avoid paying for garbage service if an owner can prove a residence is unlivable, Reichert said during Tuesday’s pre-commission meeting.
“We have tried to accommodate people in every way,” he said. “The tax commissioner (Wade McCord) has also said he will work in trying to accept advanced payments.”
Earlier this year, the County Commission voted 5-3 to go to annual billing in an effort to improve the collection rate. The county has millions of dollars in delinquent garbage fees over the years.
Other local governments have had garbage fee revenues increase with the move to yearly billing, some county officials have said.
Macon-Bibb would also save more than $100,000 a year in expenses with the switch to annual billing.
But commissioners heard from many property owners worried about making a one-time payment for garbage and recycling pickup. And with the county set to vote Friday on a proposed 3-mill tax increase, annual payments didn’t sit well with some Macon-Bibb officials.
Some commissioners also questioned whether annual bills would actually improve Macon’s collection rate.
A public hearing on the proposed 3-mill increase will be held Friday at 6 p.m. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the millage rate 7 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
Quarterly payments for garbage and recycling services are $60.
A public hearing on the proposed 3-mill increase will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the millage rate 7 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
Lizella recreation
The County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday that moves ahead with a design-and-build process for a Lizella park.
There is $494,626 of special sales tax revenue set aside for the west Bibb park that could have walking trails, an area to walk dogs, a recreation field and restrooms.
The park would be located by the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter on Fulton Mill Road.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners also approved:
▪ A $78,060 agreement with WM2A Architects to begin designs for the second phase of improvements at Delores A. Brooks Park, formerly East Macon Park;
▪ Purchasing $53,905 worth of new fitness equipment at Bloomfield-Gilead recreation facility;
▪ Spending $158,963 to buy 3,120 garbage containers;
▪ A $198,000 architectural services contract with Travis Pruitt & Associates for Freedom Park renovations.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments