Hollywood star is not moving to Macon as reported on “news” website

A website saying a Hollywood actor and comedian plans to move to Middle Georgia has been making the rounds on social media this week.
The “story” on WSTG 24 News has Adam Sandler saying he’s leaving Los Angeles to be around “real, genuine” people in Macon. The way the story, titled “Adam Sandler is moving to Macon, Georgia, Explains Why,” is written has some people online believing it’s real.
WSTG 24 claims Sandler’s quotes come from an interview with a magazine.
“I’ve been to Macon, Georgia a couple of times over the years and the people there are real… they’re genuine, and yeah every community has its problems but the people there are good, decent people and they care about their community,” the story quotes Sandler.
The 50 year-old has acted in dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Spanglish” and “The Waterboy,” and is a “Saturday Night Live” alumni.
But as President Donald Trump loves to say, it’s fake news. The website has a disclaimer saying most of its articles are untrue and meant for “entertainment purposes only.”
In fact, another website had previously published a nearly identical Sandler story with the comedian stating his plans to move to Ellensburg, Washington.
Macon has had movies and TV shows filmed here in recent years, so there could be a chance Sandler comes to town to shoot one in the future. He did co-star in the Netflix original movie “ The Do-Over” that was filmed in Savannah in 2015.
WSTG 24’s website does have some real stories, including some featuring video clips that have went viral.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
