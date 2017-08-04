One dead, several hurt after I-75 crashes in Houston and Bibb counties

Multiple accidents, including a deadly crash near Perry, have snarled traffic on Interstate 75 North overnight in Houston and Bibb counties.
The Georgia State Patrol reopened all northbound lanes at about 3 a.m. Friday after investigating two collisions between mile markers 136 and 134.
Just before midnight, several vehicles collided approaching Sam Nunn Boulevard.
Serious injuries were reported, but no further information was immediately available about the condition of the victims.
A short time later, two other vehicles were involved in a fatal crash at mile marker 134, closer to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
Troopers have been on the highway all night, but all lanes were back open by about 3a.m.
Before 9 p.m. Thursday, Bibb County had its share of traffic troubles after a tractor trailer jack-knifed and went into a ditch on I-75 North at the I-16 split, which is undergoing a massive transformation.
All exit lanes were shut down in the aftermath of that crash, but cleared by 1 a.m.
At around 6 p.m., another 18-wheeler caught fire near Bass Road and exit 172 on Interstate 75 north, blocking the right lane and the exit for more than an hour.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
