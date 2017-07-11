Devastating tragedy occurs amid burning, wrecked vehicles on Interstate 16

Multiple deaths are being reported after a fiery crash on Interstate 16 near Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

At least 10 vehicles — including a church van — were involved, early reports indicate. Two people died at the scene of the wreck. Another person died after being taken to a local ER, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. Several more were taken to a local hospital.

The chain reaction of crashes began when a tractor-trailer ran over a pickup truck and a car, Jones said. A Telegraph reporter on the scene said the car was burned beyond recognition.