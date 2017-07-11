Two were burned beyond recognition in a crash involving 10 cars on I-16 west between Sgoda Road and Ocmulgee East Boulevard, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. Two people died at the scene and one died in an emergency room. has yet to be determine Laura Corley The Telegraph
July 11, 2017 6:55 PM

Devastating tragedy occurs amid burning, wrecked vehicles on Interstate 16

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Multiple deaths are being reported after a fiery crash on Interstate 16 near Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

At least 10 vehicles — including a church van — were involved, early reports indicate. Two people died at the scene of the wreck. Another person died after being taken to a local ER, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. Several more were taken to a local hospital.

The chain reaction of crashes began when a tractor-trailer ran over a pickup truck and a car, Jones said. A Telegraph reporter on the scene said the car was burned beyond recognition.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

