Gregg Allman plays for a packed house at the Grand Opera House in January of 2014. Sunday, Fox 94.7 and 98.3 will air a special at 8 p.m. on the life of the musician who died Saturday.
Gregg Allman plays for a packed house at the Grand Opera House in January of 2014. Sunday, Fox 94.7 and 98.3 will air a special at 8 p.m. on the life of the musician who died Saturday. WOODY MARSHALL wmarshall@macon.com
Gregg Allman plays for a packed house at the Grand Opera House in January of 2014. Sunday, Fox 94.7 and 98.3 will air a special at 8 p.m. on the life of the musician who died Saturday. WOODY MARSHALL wmarshall@macon.com

Local

May 28, 2017 5:13 PM

Gregg Allman radio tribute airs Sunday night on Fox 94.7 and 98.3

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

The life and music of Gregg Allman will be remembered and celebrated in an hour-long radio special Sunday night.

The Fox 94.7 in Macon, which is also broadcast at 98.3 in Warner Robins, Hawkinsville, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Cordele and other communities in southern Middle Georgia, will broadcast “The Fox Remembers Gregg Allman” from 8-9 p.m., station owner John Timms said.

Host Ben Sandifer pulled from radio archives and compiled Allman’s music, interviews and personal reflections on Allman Brothers history in Macon on Middle Georgia’s classic hits station.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Big House becomes mecca for Allman Brothers fans

Big House becomes mecca for Allman Brothers fans 1:03

Big House becomes mecca for Allman Brothers fans
More than 1,000 attend service for Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank 1:45

More than 1,000 attend service for Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank
Gregg Allman's death inspires pilgrimage to Rose Hill. 1:09

Gregg Allman's death inspires pilgrimage to Rose Hill.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos