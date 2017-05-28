Gregg Allman radio tribute airs Sunday night on Fox 94.7 and 98.3

The life and music of Gregg Allman will be remembered and celebrated in an hour-long radio special Sunday night.
The Fox 94.7 in Macon, which is also broadcast at 98.3 in Warner Robins, Hawkinsville, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Cordele and other communities in southern Middle Georgia, will broadcast “The Fox Remembers Gregg Allman” from 8-9 p.m., station owner John Timms said.
Host Ben Sandifer pulled from radio archives and compiled Allman’s music, interviews and personal reflections on Allman Brothers history in Macon on Middle Georgia’s classic hits station.
