Gregg Allman through the years in photos

Gregg Allman plays for a packed house at the Grand Opera House.
Gregg Allman has a word with his fiance Shannon Williams during an autograph session for his new of his book “My Cross to Bear” at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Gregg Allman performs at the Macon City Auditorium in 1999.
Gregg Allman performs at the Macon City Auditorium in 1999.
Gregg Allman sings “Midnight Rider” at the Macon City Auditorium in 2002.
Gregg Allman sings “Midnight Rider” at the Macon City Auditorium in 2002.
Gregg Allman signs copies of his book “My Cross to Bear” next to his fiance Shannon Williams at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, right, and organist and lead singer Gregg Allman check out one of the museum cases in the Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon before the formal dedication of the museum.
Gregg Allman, center, relaxes with, from left, friend Louise Manzo, Jonny Podell, agent for the Allman Brothers Band and Shaun Oakley, grandson of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley, in what was once Berry Oakley’s Casbah Room in the Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum before the museum’s dedication.
Gregg Allman relaxes between interviews and ribbon cuttings in what was once Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley’s Casbah Room in the Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum before the dedication of that museum.
Allman Brothers Band singer and organist Gregg Allman before the dedication of the Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon.
Gregg Allman signs copies of his book “My Cross to Bear” at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Gregg Allman signs copies of his book “My Cross to Bear” next to his fiance Shannon Williams at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Gregg Allman greets a packed house as he takes the stage at the Grand Opera House.
Gregg Allman signs a copy of his book “My Cross to Bear” at The Big House,
Gregg Allman signs copies of his book “My Cross to Bear” next to his fiance Shannon Williams at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.
Gregg Allman performs at the Georgia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Sept. 16, 2006. Allman was inducted in the performer category.
Gregg Allman performs at the Georgia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 16, 2006. Allman was inducted in the performer category. Performing with him on stage from R.E.M. is Mike Mills, Bill Berry, and Peter Buck.
Gregg Allman plays the guitar at a concert at the Grand Opera House.
Gregg Allman preforms at the Macon City Auditorium Dec. 29, 1999
Gregg Allman plays the keyboard where he opened his standing room only concert at the Grand Opera House.
Gregg Allman talks to the audience at his concert Dec. 29, 2000 in Macon.
Gregg Allman preforms at Macon City Auditorium Dec. 29, 2000.
Gregg Allman plays the Grand Opera House.
Greg Allman sings during a concert at City Auditorium in Macon.
