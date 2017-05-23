Robins squad travels wide area to send veterans out with honor

More Videos 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says Pause 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 0:56 Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 1:13 Randy Toms says city has 'gained much ground' 0:54 'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says 1:20 'I've been fighting him for 40 years,' reverand says of Trump 1:17 Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Unit at Robins Air Force Base travels the state to perform funerals of Air Force vets Staff Sgt. Javaris Warthen talks about the training volunteers go through to perfect the solemn business of being in the honor guard. Staff Sgt. Javaris Warthen talks about the training volunteers go through to perfect the solemn business of being in the honor guard. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Staff Sgt. Javaris Warthen talks about the training volunteers go through to perfect the solemn business of being in the honor guard. Beau Cabell The Telegraph