Moms from around the state converge at Central City Park

Central City Park in Macon was mom central for mothers from across Georgia on Sunday.
Several families were gathered there on a beautiful afternoon, some coming from around the state, to celebrate Mother’s Day with a picnic.
Three generations of moms were included in one family that hailed from Valdosta to north of Atlanta. Jean Crook of Albany was having a picnic with her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Stephen Knuckles of Albany, and their three daughters and grandson. One daughter, Conner Knuckles, is in high school and still lives with them in Albany. Another, Rachel Pearson is from Woodstock and has an infant son. The other daughter, Anna Knuckles, lives in Valdosta.
They have been gathering in Macon for Mother’s Day and other events for years because it makes a central location for everyone. They used to do Mother’s Day at a restaurant, but last year Vickie thought it would be nice to do a picnic so they could hang around for as long as they wanted after they eat. They went to Tattnall Square Park last year and chose Central City Park this year just to have a different location.
Vickie’s daughters took turns offering their praise, calling her patient and a good cook, among other accolades. Conner plays volleyball and tennis for her high school and her mom doesn’t miss a game even though she isn’t a big fan of those sports.
“She doesn’t know how either of those go but she comes and cheers me on really loudly,” Conner said.
Rachel Pearson and her husband, Will, brought their 10-week-old son, Rushton, on his first road trip for the picnic. Rushton is already showing his love for his mom in his own way.
“He wants her more than anything in the world,” Will said. “Two minutes in anybody else’s arms and he wants to be with mama.”
Brett and Callie Adams of Perry were at the park with their two children Maggie, 3, and Rabun, 1. They were also meeting up there with some other family members from elsewhere in the midstate. Brett offered his assessment of Callie as a mom.
“She puts in a lot of effort to take care of us and make sure we are fed,” he said. “She’s very loving and very caring. She puts everybody first in front of herself.”
Callie also gave her take on what it’s like to be a mom.
“It’s everything,” she said. “You don’t know until it happens to you but it’s literally the best thing that could ever happen to you.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments