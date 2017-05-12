Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil

CJ Harris uses prescription medical marijuana to control epileptic seizures. Harris can't take the prescription medicine on the Warner Robins High School Campus so he is checked out of school each at Noon and driven off campus to administer the oil.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
