Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil
CJ Harris uses prescription medical marijuana to control epileptic seizures. Harris can't take the prescription medicine on the Warner Robins High School Campus so he is checked out of school each at Noon and driven off campus to administer the oil.
Woody MarshallThe Telegraph
