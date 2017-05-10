Georgia police officers are paid less, die at a higher rate than in most states

After a deadly year for Middle Georgia law enforcement officers, a recent study shows only eight other states are worse for officers.
WalletHub ranked Georgia No. 43 in its listing of the Best and Worst States to live and work as a police officer.
Analysts compared 20 key indicators of how police-friendly states are, including crime rates, solved murder cases and money spent to protect law enforcement.
In the past decade, more than 1,500 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty and tens of thousands were assaulted and injured. In 2016, 143 officers died on the job.
On the whole, police officers’ mean annual wage of $61,600 exceeds that of the mean annual figure for all occupations, which is $49,630.
After median income was adjusted for cost of living, Georgia ranked 47 in median income for law enforcement out of the 50 states and District of Columbia.
The state fares much better in median income growth and ranks No. 20.
Georgia’s violent crime rate was near the middle of the pack at No. 27, but ranked 41 in deaths per 1,000 officers.
When it comes to solving homicides, Georgia ranks No. 36 of 51.
The state is No. 40 on the list of money spent per capita to protect police and ranks 43 in property crime.
The study shows North Dakota is the best place to live and work as police officer, while Louisiana is at the bottom of the rankings.
