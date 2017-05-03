‘Hero’ officer inspires boy he rescued to become Georgia State Trooper

When Georgia State TFC Chris Hosey arrived at an accident scene last month, he heard a faint cry for help.
Down in the woods off Old Pelham and Powell roads in Mitchell County, Kristine Brooks was raising her hand to catch Hosey’s eye.
She had gotten out of her overturned vehicle, but her son Zak was trapped.
Zak was “not OK,” he told Hosey, who peered inside the car to see the boy’s face covered in blood.
Hosey used his bare hands to free the boy from vehicle with the caved-in roof.
The handle was broken on the rear passenger door, but he snatched on the back door until it broke.
Hosey pushed on the front passenger seat that pinned in the boy until he reach him.
With Zak in his arms, Hosey carried him up the hill.
He waited with the boy and his mom for EMS and first responders.
Hosey followed to Phoebe Putney Hospital and gave Zak a teddy bear before the boy was transferred to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Zak sleeps with the bear every night.
Monday, nearly 40 days after the accident, Hosey surprised the youngster at Pelham Elementary School.
In addition to having lunch together, Zak shared his career goals with his “hero.”
Zak wants to be a trooper.
“Compassion is a core value of the Georgia State Patrol and we show it everyday,” the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
