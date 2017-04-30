Bikers play rolling poker for deejay battling cancer

More than a hundred motorcyclists cruised around Middle Georgia on Sunday to raise money for a local radio deejay battling cancer.
The bikers were riding in support of Jason Borage, better known on Q106.3 as Jason Hawk. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in January, 2016 and in March of this year took a medical leave from his job. He has worked at the station for nearly 10 years.
Approximately 140 bikers participated in the poker run, dubbed Ride and Rock for the Hawk. A poker run involves making stops to get a card then determining at the end who has the best hand. The ride started at the radio station, then went to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Buffalo Wild Wings in Centerville, Pin Strikes in Macon and then ending at the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon.
“It was amazing how many people showed up,” said Borage’s wife, Jennifer, who is a Telegraph employee. “It exceeded any expectations we might have had for it. ... We are so grateful for everyone who came out and all the support they showed for Jason. You could tell people really cared about him and they were doing it because they wanted to help.”
Shirley Ellis, who is known on V107.7 as Mama Mia, organized the ride along with other iHeartMedia employees. She said many of the bikers were from local chapters of Wind Therapy and Steel Pirates, which are motorcycle fundraising groups.
“I know he is loved in the community and I don’t think Jason understands that,” Ellis said. “He is so humble.”
Ellis said the Thirsty Turtle doesn’t even open on Sunday but the owner agreed to open for the benefit.
The poker run had some bad luck in Warner Robins when one of the riders was involved in an accident with a car. Ellis said the rider was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
