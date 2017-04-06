Did you feel the ground shake? Earthquake reported in Middle Georgia

Light shaking was reported Wednesday night in northeast Middle Georgia from an earthquake registering 2.5 on the Richter scale.
The U.S. Geological Survey detected the quake 2.5 miles to the west-southwest of Sparta just after 9:30 p.m.
No damage was immediately reported.
After receiving 63 reports from 24 zip codes in the region, the USGA’s report shows Hancock County felt light shaking, while weak shaking was noted in Baldwin, Putnam, Morgan, Greene and Washington counties.
Some shaking also was noted closer to Augusta.
Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to contact the USGS so they can assess the scope of the incident.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
