Stay alert but Houston, Bibb may have dodged the bullet for worst of Wednesday storms

Most of Middle Georgia remains under tornado watch until 8 p.m. after most of the worst weather Wednesday afternoon was south of Houston County.
A third wave of storms is expected about 11 p.m.
The Midstate was on alert for most of the afternoon.
Schools, government offices and some businesses closed.
Robins Air Force Base supervisors were given the green light Wednesday afternoon to grant liberal leave based on mission requirements and individual needs with the continued threat of severe weather, according to a base Facebook post.
Houston County had braced for strong winds capable of downing trees, disrupting power and spawning tornadoes. But no damage was reported.
No shelters were opened unincorporated Houston County, but Warner Robins and Perry opened their City Halls as shelters.
In Macon, the Salvation Army of Central Georgia on Broadway was opened as a shelter people needing a a safer environment. Dublin City Hall and the Laurens County Courthouse also opened their doors for those seeking shelter around Laurens County.
In Macon, a house on Overlook Road was struck by lightning, but there was little damage and no one was injured.
Though the National Weather Service indicated a large, potentially destructive tornado was spotted near Americus about 1:30 p.m., the county’s EMA director said about 2:45 p.m. that there were no reports of injuries but damage reports were trickling in.
“We don’t have a real good picture of it yet,” Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole said.
The same tornado reported in Sumter County traveled northeast into Dooly County.
The top of a two-story house in Vienna was blown off on Franklin Road, but there were no injuries reported, said Gale Anderson, secretary for Dooly County EMA.
As the storm moved east to Pulaski County, a horse died after being struck by lightning.
Other than some down trees, no damage was reported there, EMA Director Leslie Sewell said.
"I'm very surprised,” Sewell said. "We were sitting dead on ready."
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dodge County, where a house on Scarborough-Owens Road was damaged by a fallen tree, EMA Director Stanley Stephens said. The extent of the damage was unclear.
Comments