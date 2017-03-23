Centerville approves road resurfacing, prepares for coming events

The City Council signed a contract to repave two Centerville streets in coming months.
Officials approved funds to repair and repave Brantley Road and Hickory Glen at a cost of $51,188 to the city.
The work is being done through a Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant whereby the city pays a percentage of repaving costs while the state pays the larger portion.
Total project cost is $133,445, according to Mike Brumfield, Centerville director of operation who heads public works.
Mayor John Harley said the work, which will be done by Georgia Asphalt, will be part of a cooperative program with Houston County and several municipalities that allows asphalt purchases to be made at greater a volume for greater savings.
Harley said that meant the city pays a lower price per mile so it gets more road coverage.
Also at this week’s work session, the council authorized signing pre-budgeted contracts related to its Independence Day celebration coming June 29.
Krista Bedingfiled, Centerville’s city clerk who heads the July Fourth event, asked for and got approval for $6,030 for fireworks and $2,450 for live entertainment featuring the A2Z band, who she said also played at last year’s event.
The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Houston County Board of Elections for use of state-owned voting machines and equipment for the Nov. 7 general election.
To round out the work session, council members heard of two other coming events to the city. Police Chief Chuck Hadden reminded the council and community of an Every Day Heroes and Safe Kids Day event set at the city’s currently-being-developed Center Park at Centerville on April 1. It will feature family fun and educational opportunities from members of the Centerville police and fire departments as well as the county’s emergency medical service and military members from Robins Air Force Base.
Councilman Randall Wright encouraged residents to clean their homes and yards and have trash on the street by 8 a.m. for the city’s twice-a-year cleanup day, also set for April 1. He said residents could put all “but household garbage and limbs” out for road pickup and added that the city’s limb pickup would run throughout the week prior.
Also, Wright said throw-away items could be brought to dumpsters at the city’s recycling center along with regular recyclable items.
The center is at 101 Industrial Way, just off Carl Vinson Parkway.
Wright said there will be hamburgers and hot dogs during an extended lunch period plus other activities. He said in addition it would be a good opportunity for residents to look over the center and consider helping out at the all-volunteer recycling facility.
