Sweet deals for Pi Day offered in Middle Georgia

In celebration of the mathematical sign Pi, deals are being offered on circular foods Tuesday by companies nationwide.
Pi, which stands for 3.14, is the constant ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, an infinite and irrational number used in problem-solving, engineering and construction, according to History.com.
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14, the appropriate numerical date (3.14). It became a national holiday in 2009 following a law passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here are some deals in Middle Georgia:
▪ Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet, which has locations in Macon, Warner Robins and Kathleen, is offering an infinite buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink on Tuesday. Use offer code 4051.
▪ Uncle Maddio’s Pizza is offering a 10-inch three-topping pizza for $3.14 all day Tuesday at its Margie Drive location in Warner Robins.
▪ Kroger is offering select 8-inch pies for $3.14.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
