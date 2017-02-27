Middle Georgians will be first to try Chick-fil-A’s new breakfast entrée

Chick-fil-A is offering a new breakfast entrée for a limited time, and Middle Georgians will be among the first to give it a try.
The Georgia-based food chain is debuting the Hash Brown Scramble, which will contain Chick-fil-A’s signature hash browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack cheddar cheese blend and customer’s choice of sliced pressure-cooked chicken or pork sausage, according to a press release. The entrée is available in a bowl or a burrito and topped with jalapeño salsa.
The Hash Brown Scramble is currently available in Middle Georgia until April 15, and feedback provided by guests will be used to decide if the entrée will launch nationwide in the future.
There are eight Chick-fil-A locations in Macon and three in Warner Robins.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
