More folks want to be Ga. troopers, thanks to statewide pay hike

Nothing like a pay increase to draw job candidates.
Just ask the Georgia State Patrol posts in Perry or Albany.
The Perry post reports increased inquiries about trooper jobs after a 20 percent pay increase went into effect in January, said Sgt. Craig Smith, assistant post commander.
The Perry post now has 11 troopers, including supervisors, Smith said. The post has had as many as 13 troopers.
“We probably could use a couple more,” Smith said.
The Albany post also has received an increase in applicants.
“It helps them make ends meet around the house with their families," GSP Sgt. Dana Harnage told the WALB-TV of the pay hike.
The trend isn’t limited to those two posts either.
“We’ve seen in an increase in applicants statewide,” said GSP Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Zion, who’s with the agency’s recruitment unit.
Want to know how to become a GSP trooper?
There’s a lot of good info on the Georgia Department of Public Safety website. Applications may be downloaded online.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments