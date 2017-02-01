Company once headed by ‘tough man’ shows a tender spot for Georgia tornado victims

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death Pause

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

2:27 Troopers take high tech approach to investigate accidents

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees