Company once headed by ‘tough man’ shows a tender spot for Georgia tornado victims

Tornado victims and those helping them recover are getting nutritional reinforcements.
Perdue Farms sent 40,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed those displaced by the deadly outbreak.
Wally Hunter, director of Perdue harvest operations in Perry, said his thoughts and prayers are with the storm-ravaged neighbors to the south.
“It is our hope that this donation of protein will provide some level of comfort to those in the communities impacted by this terrible situation,” Hunter stated in a company news release. “Many are in for a long recovery process, and Perdue will continue to work with Second Harvest for ways to assist.”
The food was shipped Saturday and is being used to prepare hot meals in the disaster areas.
“We are extremely fortunate to have partners like Perdue Foods willing to help in times like this when so many are struggling just to feed their families,” said Will Robinson, chief operations officer at Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Second Harvest serves 30 counties out of Valdosta and has branch offices in Albany, Douglas and Thomasville.
They partner with more than 400 agencies to feed the hungry.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
