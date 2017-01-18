“Step No. 1” taken on policies attracting business to Centerville town center

Officials took “step No. 1” to create policies to entice new businesses to Centerville’s planned town center Tuesday.
The City Council unanimously approved a town center incentive policy that Mayor John Harley said requires a $1 million investment toward land or real estate before incentive discussions can begin.
The plan was brought to the council by the city’s director of marketing and economic development, Kate Hogan.
Hogan called the policy “step No. 1” and said it’s leaves room for adjustment as town center plans grow but contains enough to show investors the city is ready to work with them.
Hogan said the policy costs the city nothing now and doesn’t commit Centerville to incentives. She said it does pave the way for city involvement in attracting businesses and development.
She also said the policy doesn’t spell out what specific tax, site development or other incentives may be available.
The plan, according to Hogan, received input from the Middle Georgia Regional Planning Commission. Hogan is a former employee of the commission.
City Councilman Micheal Evans, who was appointed 2017 mayor pro tem Tuesday, said he appreciated the flexibility of the policy and that it “didn’t tie our hands” but creates “opportunities and possibilities.”
Councilman Edward Armijo asked Hogan if the policy was akin to ones used by communities similar to Centerville in size and economic position. She said yes and called the policy “a good place to start.”
Laura Mathis, executive director of the regional commission, was on hand at the council’s meeting and said the policy developed by Centerville was actually already being used as a template for other communities and called it “a really good place to start.”
Centerville’s longterm town center plan includes developing an area to the east, northeast and north of the Houston County Galleria mall. It includes development of a community park, now underway called Center Park, and future development of businesses and more attractions.
Firefighters honored
Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council recognized four city firefighters for their life-saving efforts following a single automobile crash in August of 2016.
Fire Chief Jason Jones told council members the four were first to respond to the scene and found the vehicle’s occupant unresponsive, not breathing and with no pulse. They administered CPR and used an Automatic External Defibrillator. By the time EMS workers arrived and the patient was loaded into an ambulance, she had regained a pulse and breathing.
Jones said the patient has recovered and is doing well.
Jones presented Sgt. David Dorman and firefighters John Gilbert, Austin Floyd and Brent West with pins given to first responders who have saved a life. They also received certificates of recognition and added kudos from the mayor and council.
Hateful leaflets
During the meeting’s comments from councilmembers, Councilman Cameron Andrews said he “struggled with saying anything” but would reluctantly address what he called leaflets containing “inflammatory language” being left on some Centerville resident’s driveways by unknown parties.
Reports in The Telegraph affirm brochures were left on some Centerville driveways promoting KKK organizations Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Andrews said such leaflets did not “reflect the values or beliefs” of Centerville.
Also commenting, Harley said he learned of the leaflets while leaving an MLK Day event in Warner Robins. He said the event was “happy and joyful” and that hearing the news was like having something “splashed in his face.”
In other business, the council appointed Mike Cohen to its planning and zoning board to fill the seat of Clay Peacock who resigned. Harley and council members commended Peacock for his service on the P&Z and “many valuable years of volunteer service” to the community.
