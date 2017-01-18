“Step No. 1” taken on policies attracting business to Centerville town center

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Pause

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

0:09 Fleeing motorist slams into utility police in Houston County

1:17 Local businessman plays principal at Bernd Elementary

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries

2:35 Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival