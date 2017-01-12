Local

January 12, 2017 4:41 PM

Where to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Telegraph staff report

Friday

Georgia College breakfast: The school’s inaugural MLK Community Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Ballroom at the Student Activities Center. The breakfast will commemorate King’s memory and acknowledge essays, poems, drawings and more done by local schoolchildren.

Georgia Military College observance: Col. Mary Martin, a GMC alumna, will be the guest speaker at GMC’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony in the Old Capitol Building Legislative Chamber, which runs from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Martin, a Georgia native, is commandant of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute.

Saturday

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast: 9 a.m. unity breakfast, sponsored by the Houston County Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast Committee and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Cost of the program is $5 and includes breakfast. All law enforcement officers admitted free, and Middle Georgia law enforcement officers will be recognized during the program. First Baptist Church-Garmon Street New Beginning Center, 210 Garmon St., Warner Robins. For ticket information call Ira Foster, 478-955-8662; Brenda Kirvin, 478-714-0527; or the church, 478-923-2279.

Sunday

‘I Have A Dream’ Luncheon: Speakers are Pastor Dominique Johnson and Pastor Paul Little. First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon. Tickets, $15 donation. For tickets: Jacquez J,404-946-3101 or Lace Boutique. 2 p.m.

Living the Dream in Worship: 6 p.m., Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave., Macon. Jason McClendon is the keynote speaker.

King Day Youth Program: 6 p.m., In Spirit & In Truth Church of God, 5609 Bloomfield Road, Macon. Call 478-784-0648 to be added to program.

Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration: 27th annual breakfast at 7:30 a.m., sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee. Speaker is author, attorney and activist Robbin Shipp from Atlanta. Theme: “Staying on the Path: Justice, Peace, Hope.” St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 131 Ward St., Macon. Suggested donation is $6 but welcome regardless of ability to pay. Group reservations are $50 per table for eight. Harriet Jardine, 478-744-0915.

Martin Luther King Day Memorial March: 11 a.m. Starting points are Booker T. Washington Community Center, 391 Monroe St., Macon; Rosa Jackson Center, 1211 Maynard St., Macon; Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon; and Memorial Gym, 2465 Second St., Macon. March ends at Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.

The Boy King: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tubman African American Museum, 310 Cherry St. The 30-minute short will be playing continuously throughout the day.

Memorial Commemoration Church Celebration Service: 12:30 p.m. Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St., Macon. The Rev. Mary H. Butler is the keynote speaker.

Guided tour about Martin Luther King Jr.: 2 p.m., Tubman African American Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon.

Living the Dream in Worship: 6 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 3607 Earl St. Minister Minnie Hollingsworth is the keynote speaker.

King Day Youth Program: 6 p.m., In Spirit & In Truth Church of God, 5609 Bloomfield Road, Macon. Call 478-784-0648 to be added to program.

Mercer University Peace Panel: The panel will feature Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, Telegraph Editorial Page Editor Charles Richardson and several Mercer students. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Connell Student Center and is open to the public.

