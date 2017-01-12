Where to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years Pause

1:22 Slain man's home security cameras recorded images of man with a gun, prosecutor says

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman

0:26 "They're still coming from as far as I can see"

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

6:19 Shaq surprises kids after police video goes viral

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation