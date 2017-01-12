What’s open, what’s not for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Bank Of The Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday. Traditional branches at SunTrust Bank will be closed Monday; in-store branches will be open as normal.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Forsyth, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry and Warner Robins as well as offices for Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday. Offices for the city of Roberta will be open Monday. The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department, as well as state courts and federal courts will be closed Monday.
Mail delivery: No delivery Monday
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Crawford, Houston, Peach and Monroe counties will run on schedule Monday. Garbage routes in Fort Valley and Bibb County will not run Monday and will be delayed by a day for the week. The Bibb County landfill will be closed Monday.
Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Friday-Monday for system upgrades and for the holiday. The libraries in Houston County will be closed Friday-Monday, and the libraries in Peach County will be closed Monday.
Complied by Linda S. Morris, lmorris@macon.com.
Comments