January 12, 2017 5:52 AM

Interstate 75 lane closures expected with overnight guardrail repairs

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Motorists traveling Interstate 75 through Monroe and Bibb counties need to be aware of lane closures due to overnight roadwork planned through Saturday morning.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, crews will be repairing guardrails in northbound lanes near mile marker 190 in Monroe County. Work will shift to southbound lanes near the Rumble Road exit between midnight Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday

Between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, crews will work in southbound lanes in Bibb County between Arkwright Road and Interstate 16.

Minor delays are possible and drivers are urged to be alert and use caution through the work zones.

Repairs will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather.

