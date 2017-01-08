Motorcycle riders freeze for law enforcement

Near freezing weather didn’t stop a group of motorcyclists from showing support for law enforcement Sunday.
More than 50 bikers left American Legion Post 172 with the temperature at 35 degrees on what was dubbed “Ride for the Blue.” Clad mostly in black leather jackets and chaps, they cruised down Watson Boulevard to the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center. They looped around the building then headed for a similar pass to the Perry Police Department, the Peach County Sheriff’s Department, the Byron Police Department, the Fort Valley Police Department the Houston County Sheriff’s Department and the Centerville Police Department.
Each rider paid $20 for the privilege of freezing for the 90-mile ride that took more than two hours, with proceeds to go toward the Fraternal Order of Police.
The American Legion Riders of Post 172 organized the event to coincide with national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which is Monday.
“We are mainly just here to show our appreciation for what they do every day,” said Rodney Blitch, an organizer of the event.
He said the fatal shooting of two Peach County deputies Nov. 6 prompted the idea for the ride. The deputies were among five law enforcement officers fatally shot within 70 miles of Macon last year.
He said before the ride started that it would probably feel like about 10 degrees on the road. He and other riders said leather is the key to staying warm, as well as long johns and heated gloves.
It’s no big deal to him to ride in the cold. His 1997 Suzuki Marauder is his only mode of transportation.
“I sold my truck after I quit working and it’s what I ride,” he said. “I love it that much.”
Another rider who is no stranger to the cold was Justin Grypp, a technical sergeant in the 5th Combat Communications Group at Robins Air Force Base. He has served in Alaska and rode his motorcycle there when it was zero degrees. He rode Sunday with an open-face helmet and no mask on underneath. He did, however, have heated gloves and heated pants that plug into his Harley’s electrical system.
“I just wanted to come out and support the local law enforcement,” he said. “They are a bunch of real good guys. I have a lot of friends (in law enforcement.)”
The ride included at least one police officer. Charles Hulon, and 18-year veteran of the Warner Robins Police Department, rode his 2015 Indian Vintage with his wife, Kelli. Hulon said he was impressed that so many riders came out on a cold day.
“It shows that people care about law enforcement in general,” he said. “A lot of people appreciate what we do. It means a lot.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
