Department wants rifles, extra body armor for officers pronto

Centerville officials are moving quickly to get rifles for patrol officers and supplemental body armor.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize a purchase recommended in December by Capt. Charles Hadden, acting head of the police department.
However, Hadden said in December he would delay the purchase to seek additional donations, grants and funding for the acquisition.
But Tuesday, Councilman Randall Wright — the council member over the department — said after discussions with Hadden, he believed the purchase should be made immediately.
Hadden’s plan is to buy 18 hard-plate armor units, consisting of front and back metal plates worn during emergencies over an officer’s standard soft armor, and eight rifles to equip patrol officers who do not have them.
In December, Hadden said he had $3,000 in donations to help cover the project but would try to get more. Lt. Michael Montfort said Tuesday that the equipment will cost the department $10,620. Wright said officers needed the equipment as soon as possible, and other councilmen concurred.
Hadden said in December that additional funds would be needed to securely store the rifles and body armor. He said the new body armor was not for standard wear but for emergency and live-shooter situations.
Also on Tuesday, the council set qualifying dates and fees for the Nov. 7 general election.
Krista Bedingfield, the city clerk, said qualifying for those wishing to run for mayor and for council posts 1 and 2 would be Aug. 28-30.
The qualifying fee to run for mayor is $180, and to run for council it’s $108.
In other business, the council:
▪ Unanimously reappointed Municipal Court officers: Jeff Grube, Municipal Court judge; Carl Veline, Municipal Court judge pro tem; Greg H. Bell, Municipal Court assistant prosecutor; Clarence Williams, Municipal Court public defender; Jocelyn Daniell, Municipal Court assistant prosecutor; and Duncan Munn, Municipal Court assistant public defender;
▪ Adopted a social media policy regarding the city’s own online social media pages as recommended by Kate Hogan, director of marketing and economic development;
▪ Recognized Boy Scout Troop 400 for volunteer work clearing undergrowth, brush and trees at the developing Center Park at Centerville, spearheaded by William Van Der Water as part of an Eagle Scout project.
