Area stores see constant traffic on day after Christmas

After a quiet Christmas Day, many Middle Georgians were back in action Monday looking for bargain deals. Dec. 26 was predicted to be the second-busiest shopping day of 2016, according to an Associated Press report.
“It’s been constant,” said Louise Phillipi, Kohl’s area supervisor of home and kids lines. “Everybody is coming and going very quickly. We’re getting them in and out.”
Best Buy in Macon, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., had deals across the store, said manager Tracy Smith. The best-selling items were tablets, drones and virtual reality devices.
Customers were walking into Kohl’s in Macon as soon as the doors opened at 7 a.m., Phillipi said. The store was set to close at 11 p.m. Many customers took advantage of the 50- to 70-percent off deals on Christmas items.
“They’re going for our Christmas (products), because it’s got the biggest percentage off. They’re all saving it for next year,” she said.
Steven and Tammy Hill, of Perry, had the same idea when they stopped in Target in Macon late Monday morning with sons Brock, 4, and Robert, 9 months old. They hit up the holiday clearance section, snagging Christmas lights, wrapping paper and an inflatable Minions decoration on sale for $40 instead of $80. They also got a couple storage containers and were looking at kids’ clothing and toys.
“My wife loves to get prepared for next year,” Steven Hill said. “(She) loves to find a good deal. Last year, we had my sons’ birthday presents and stuff six or seven months in advance.”
The shopping excursion also served as quality family time. Steven Hill isn’t normally off the day after Christmas, but this year he has some time off in between jobs, he said. He just finishing up at Northwest Exterminating and starts at Lockheed Martin in Warner Robins on Jan. 3. He traveled constantly and worked six days a week, often from 6 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m., at his old job.
“Spending time with the family, I enjoy it. Kids grow up so fast,” he said. “Going into a new job having set hours instead of driving all over the state, it’s going to be a lot of fun to have more time (with family).”
Area managers said returns weren’t very heavy Dec. 26. Phillipi said the customer service line was staying short at Kohl’s, and Best Buy in Macon hadn’t seen too many returns, Smith said.
