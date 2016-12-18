Robbers pepper spray clerk

A trio of robbers pepper sprayed a store clerk Sunday before grabbing money and fleeing.
The robbery happened at about 8 a.m. at the Marathon station at 280 Johnstonville Road, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Three black men in an SUV that was possibly a Honda Pilot entered the store and used pepper spray on the clerk, then one of the robbers pointed a gun. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the register and the three fled in the vehicle, heading north on Interstate 75.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043.
