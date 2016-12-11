Ice skaters slide around Macon Coliseum

People who are reluctant to try ice skating at the Macon Coliseum because they are afraid of stumbling and looking like a newbie probably shouldn’t worry, because they will definitely not stand out.
Hundreds of people skated around the rink Sunday, and a large portion looked like they were at it for the first time. They also looked like they were having a blast. The public ice skating season began Friday.
Among those trying it Sunday for the first time were Kristy Green, her daughter Madison and two of Madison’s friends. They are from Dublin and were celebrating Madison’s 10th birthday.
“It’s a fun experience,” Green said after she came off the ice. “Especially when you don’t have any cold weather things to do in Dublin.”
She said it was worth the trip from Dublin, and she believed they would be back.
People can check upcoming dates and times for ice skating at www.maconcentreplex.org, said Tyler Gambrell, director of marketing for Spectra, which manages the Macon Centreplex. Dates are set through the end of December, but 2017 dates will be announced later. Skating is often allowed after Macon Mayhem games.
She said skating has proven to be popular.
“People started calling us about it in September,” she said. “This is something that people really look forward to.”
Gambrell said a wide range of abilities can be seen on the ice. While many people are trying for the first time, she said, there are some others who are quite good.
Although she said there have been no injuries during the skating in the past, one new requirement this year is that people must sign a liability waiver before skating.
David Kim, a Houston County High School student, is from South Korea and grew up roller skating, but never ice skated until he went to the skating at the Centreplex. He was making his second try at it Sunday.
“Roller skating is so much easier,” he said. “Ice skating is slippery.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments