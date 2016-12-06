Macon-Bibb to pay $85k for wreck involving deputy

Macon-Bibb County will pay $85,000 as part of a settlement agreement for a wreck involving a sheriff’s deputy.
The County Commission voted Tuesday to approve the settlement that will pay Lisa and Willie Woodard for injuries sustained in the 2014 crash. The settlement says that Macon-Bibb County admits no liability in the accident, according to the resolution.
The Oct. 29, 2014, wreck involved a vehicle driven by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office employee Shane Howard.
The initial request from the Woodards was about $100,000.
“If you recall this was the situation where outside counsel spoke with us about head trauma,” Senior Assistant County Attorney Crystal Jones said during Tuesday’s pre-commission meeting.
In January, Macon-Bibb paid off another $186,000 in settlements dealing with allegations of misconduct by deputies.
That included $165,000 after a deputy was accused of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old and pointing a gun at a neighbor in July 2014. Another $36,000 was paid to a Macon resident after allegedly being kicked by a deputy while handcuffed.
Road striping
Several dozen roads will get new striping thanks to $211,000 in local maintenance-improvement grants and special purpose local option sales tax proceeds.
The commission on Tuesday OK’d the improvements that would be made on roads spanning the county from Hollingworth Road in west Macon to Old Forsyth Road on the northside. Among the other streets to receive new striping are Houston, Zebulon, North Mumford, and Columbus roads.
Bloomfield library
Library services are returning to the Bloomfield neighborhood.
The Middle Georgia Regional Library will offer print and digital resources inside a renovated Gilead-Bloomfield complex. The library will provide services to adult education and children’s programs once the 1931 Rocky Creek Road facility opens.
Macon-Bibb commissioners’ approval on Tuesday allows the regional library to partner with the recreation department to share space inside the building, Recreation Director Reggie Moore said.
The services will help fill a void left in the southwest Macon community after the Rocky Creek Road library was shut down in the 1990s. The master plan for the site, which includes the former Gilead Christian Academy and adjacent Bloomfield Park, is to create cultural arts, recreation and educational center.
Tennis agreement
The Middle Georgia State University Knights’ tennis programs will practice and play matches at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center.
The County Commission approved the $11,000 three-year agreement clearing the way for the school to use the popular Macon tennis facility. Tennis officials say the move could lead to Macon hosting future collegiate tennis events.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
