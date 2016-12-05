Shaquille O’Neal sworn in as Clayton County deputy

Shaquille O’Neal was sworn in as a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy Saturday, making the 7-foot tall celebrity the tallest deputy in the county’s history.
“Welcome to the crime fighting family Shaq!!,” Sheriff Victor Hill posted on Facebook.
The former professional basketball player, nicknamed Shaq, also has been designated as an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshal and a reserve police officer with agencies in California, Arizona and Florida, Clayton News-Daily.com reported.
Metro Atlanta isn’t uncharted territory for Shaq, who earlier this year bought a $1.15 million estate in nearby McDonough, according to the LA Times.
Shaq also bought a Krispy Kreme location in downtown Atlanta last October.
