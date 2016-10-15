75-And-Over Birthday Club

The 75-and-Over Happy Birthday Club this week extends best wishes for many happy returns to six midstate residents, including Runa McLendon Posey, of Soperton who turned 100 Oct. 15 and Callie Coleman, of Bonaire who turns 101 Oct. 20.
Oct. 15
Runa McLendon Posey, of Soperton, 100
Oct. 17
McBride Wyman Hodges , of Sandersville, 78
Oct. 20
Callie Coleman, of Bonaire, 101
Oct. 21
Henry Dawkins, of Perry, 86
Doris Shurling, of Sandersville, 91
Oct. 22
Melvin Hancock, of Perry, 77
The 75-and-Over Happy Birthday Club appears every Sunday. Birthdays should be submitted two weeks before the birthday. Names must be submitted each year. They are not automatically republished. Send name, age, date of birth and current place of residence of the person having a birthday — along with your name and telephone number, if that’s not you — to Paulette Fountain — The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213-4199. There is no charge for listing birthdays in this column.
