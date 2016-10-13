New Bibb Board of Elections office opens

Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about: a man cut in the neck after turning down a joint; a car salesman punching a customer who threatened him and a man on a toilet accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
A man was fatally shot in his car Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Road in Macon, GA. An apparent argument between men, one in a white Dodge Challenger and another in a black Honda, escalated to gunfire, witnesses said.
A collaboration between Macon-Bibb County and various agencies allowed for Hurricane Matthew evacuees to have a place to stay. The East Macon Recreation Center shelter was visited Sunday by Sandra Deal.
A Warner Robins church building, parsonage and adjacent land at 1602 Elberta Road once owned by worshipers from Warner Robins First Assembly of God and more recently by Higher Dimensions ministries is set to be auctioned beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at 11 a.m. Visit www.amc.bid to place a bid.
An emergency animal shelter at Fort Valley State University will serve as the temporary home of 68 animals evacuated from the Oatland Island Education Center in Savannah. The evacuated was due to the expected path of Hurricane Matthew.