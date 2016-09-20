Gov. Nathan Deal warns of gas price gouging

Gov. Nathan Deal reminds Georgians of a law prohibiting gas price gouging after a major pipeline that distributes gas in the southeast recently broke.
Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Prosecutor describes attack on woman by man who was 'hearing voices'

Caleb Jordan Eubanks, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer Sept. 19, 2016, in connection with an attack on a woman in north Macon in 2015 that led to a hostage incident. Eubanks, who previously also had been charged with rape, was sentenced to 25 years, seven of them in prison.

Crime

Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal cell phone in jail

Nathan Taylor, less than a year after his acquittal in the 2012 fatal shooting of Walter Henley, pleaded guilty to having an illegal cell phone in the Bibb County jail while he was held there awaiting trial. He was sentenced Sept. 19, 2016, to five years on probation and to pay a $500 fine. Deputies found the phone hidden inside a sock. Authorities also intercepted a phone call Taylor made from the jail asking for a SIM card for the phone. The phone didn't have a SIM card when it was found. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Local

Blind student named homecoming queen at Putnam County High

Senior Ravi Hudson won Homecoming Queen for Putnam County High School. Hudson ranks near the top of her class and is a member of numerous school clubs. Upon graduation, she will complete a program at the Colorado Center for the Blind, and then she plans to attend Georgia Southern University.

Editor's Choice Videos