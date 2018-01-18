iStockphoto
Georgia businesses created 83,000+ jobs last year, set employment records

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 18, 2018 02:21 PM

Last year was a good year in Georgia for job creation, employment and increases in the workforce.

During 2017 in Georgia, more than 83,000 new jobs were created, thousands more were employed and unemployment was down 1.1 percent, according to a release from the Department of Labor.

"As we look back at the year, it was impressive," Commissioner Mark Butler said. "Over the year every major measurement improved considerably. In fact, we set records in several areas such as jobs, employment and work force."

In December, Georgia added 5,600 new jobs to end the year with an all-time record high of 4.52 million. The state grew jobs in all major employment sectors except manufacturing, where 3,800 jobs were lost.

In December, 26,117 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed, down by 20 percent from 12 months ago.

For the year, 325,597 initial unemployment claims were filed — the lowest number posted since 1997. The 2017 numbers were down by 46,535 from 2016. Also, the state's unemployment rate fell from 5.5 percent to 4.4 percent over the 12-month cycle.

For more information, go to www.dol.georgia.gov.

