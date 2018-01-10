Carmax coming to Warner Robins

The nation's largest used car company is opening a location in Warner Robins.
A CarMax dealership is under construction on South Houston Lake Road just north of Leverette Road. An email from the company's public relations department stated that it will open in mid- to late July. It will be the company's 10th location in Georgia and the first in Middle Georgia.
Although the company did not specify the amount it is investing in the store, the email stated that typically the investment in a location ranges from $10 million to $25 million. About 15 people will be hired and the inventory will include about 200 vehicles. A nationwide inventory of nearly 50,000 vehicles will also be available on its website, www.carmax.com and vehicles can usually be transferred upon request from other locations.
The company currently operates 185 stores in 39 states and is known of its set pricing.
"CarMax revolutionized the auto industry by delivering the honest, transparent and high-integrity car buying experience customers want and deserve," the email stated. "For more than 20 years, CarMax has made car buying more ethical, fair and stress-free by offering a no-haggle, no-hassle experience and an incredible selection of vehicles.:
The email also stated that the company employs more than 24,000 people nationwide and for 13 straight years has been named among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.
