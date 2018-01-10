Construction is underway on a CarMax location in Warner Robins. It will be the first CarMax in Middle Georgia.
Construction is underway on a CarMax location in Warner Robins. It will be the first CarMax in Middle Georgia. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Construction is underway on a CarMax location in Warner Robins. It will be the first CarMax in Middle Georgia. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Business

Carmax coming to Warner Robins

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 10, 2018 03:58 PM

Warner Robins

The nation's largest used car company is opening a location in Warner Robins.

A CarMax dealership is under construction on South Houston Lake Road just north of Leverette Road. An email from the company's public relations department stated that it will open in mid- to late July. It will be the company's 10th location in Georgia and the first in Middle Georgia.

Although the company did not specify the amount it is investing in the store, the email stated that typically the investment in a location ranges from $10 million to $25 million. About 15 people will be hired and the inventory will include about 200 vehicles. A nationwide inventory of nearly 50,000 vehicles will also be available on its website, www.carmax.com and vehicles can usually be transferred upon request from other locations.

The company currently operates 185 stores in 39 states and is known of its set pricing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"CarMax revolutionized the auto industry by delivering the honest, transparent and high-integrity car buying experience customers want and deserve," the email stated. "For more than 20 years, CarMax has made car buying more ethical, fair and stress-free by offering a no-haggle, no-hassle experience and an incredible selection of vehicles.:

The email also stated that the company employs more than 24,000 people nationwide and for 13 straight years has been named among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video