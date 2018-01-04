Sears to close another Middle Georgia store by spring

Five years after the Sears store at Macon Mall closed, the company is planning to close the Sears at the Houston County Galleria in early April.
Sears Holding made the announcement Thursday, saying in a news release that the company "continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size."
Part of that process is to close some unprofitable stores.
The company told employees Thursday at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that the company would be closing these stores between early March and early April this year, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday at the closing stores.
Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments